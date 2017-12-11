Police: Marijuana grow found at home of public employees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A husband and wife – both employees of local government – have been arrested after police found a 47-plant marijuana grow in their Allen County home.

Todd A. and Michele L. Graft told police they were growing the marijuana to “financially support themselves and their family,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

The Grafts were both charged individually with Dealing in Marijuana and Maintaining a Common Nuisance after Allen County Sheriff’s deputies found a large indoor marijuana grow operation in their Fort Wayne home.

The find came after an Allen County Sheriff’s deputy drove by two properties owned by the Grafts and smelled marijuana, the affidavit said. The deputy performed “spot checks” and smelled the marijuana coming from the home.

On Dec. 7, police served a search warrant at the Grafts’ home. Inside, officers found a large hydroponic marijuana grow with 47 plants in different stages of growth, weighting more than 10 pounds, the affidavit said. Officers also found residue from the production of THC honey oil and equipment used in the production of the oil.

Both Todd and Michele Graft admitted to running the grow operation, the affidavit. They said they used the operation to support themselves.

Todd Graft was an employee for the Allen County Highway Department. He was fired Monday, county spokesman Michael Green said.

Michele Graft worked as a dispatcher at the Fort Wayne-Allen County 911 dispatch center, Combined Communications Partnership interim director Ron Rayl confirmed. She was terminated shortly after being arrested, he said.

The Grafts will appear in Allen Superior Court Wednesday.