Police chase ends in 3-vehicle crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) The driver of a vehicle that police said sped away from a traffic stop was hospitalized and jailed after crashing his vehicle into two others Monday morning in DeKalb County.

According to an Auburn Police report, 26-year-old Shane M. Russell of Auburn had sped away from Garrett Police, who tried to pull him over for a traffic violation and felony warrants out of Noble County. Russell drove in downtown Auburn on West 7th Street, where he passed through the Jackson Street interaction, police said.

There, police said the Neon hit the left rear of a 2007 GMC Yukon driven by Chelsea R Handshoe, 43, of Auburn that was attempting to turn left onto Main Street.

The Neon began to overturn and hit a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Richard C. La Monica, 50, of Vero Beach, Florida that was pulled out of a parking spot on 7th Street.

The impact pushed the Neon onto its driver’s side.

Police said after the crashes, Russell jumped out of the passenger side door of the Neon and ran off. He was captured on 6th Street behind a bank there, police said.

Russell was cited for Driving While Suspended and Speeding Too Fast to Avoid a Collision, police said. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor bleeding on his face, then to the DeKalb County Jail. Police said additional charges against Russell are pending.

The other drivers were not hurt.