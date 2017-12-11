PETA buy billboard ads to try and influence kids

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) PETA has taken out ads on four billboards in Fort Wayne to try and encourage children to get their parents to go vegan for the holidays according to a news release from the organization.

The billboards show a pig’s face alongside the words “I’m ME, Not MEAT. Kids: Ask Your Parents About Going Vegan This Holiday Season.” Indiana is one of the largest pork producing states in the country.

The ads are located at 515 S. Ewing St., 2401 W. Jefferson St., 4210 N. Wells St., and at 4320 Ardmore Ave. All of the billboards are in the vicinity of elementary schools according to PETA.

According to the news release, “Children have a natural empathy for animals, so they’d be horrified to learn that piglets raised for meat are stolen from their mothers when they’re as young as 10 days old,” said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman.