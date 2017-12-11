Package thefts on rise; police offer tips

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) ‘Tis the season … for package thefts? It would appear so.

As more and more packages are sent and delivered over the holiday season, the propensity for thefts of those packages – left on porches and ripe for the picking – continue to rise.

Fort Wayne Police records show from Nov. 1 through Dec. 10, 10 delivered packages have been reported stolen from homes in the city. That’s up from four in the same period a year ago, according to police records.

All told, 41 packages have been reported stolen in 2017.

One of those happened along Short Street early Friday morning. In a video sent to NewsChannel 15 through our ReportIt feature, a person is shown on a surveillance camera running up to a home and running back with a package in hand.

Sandra Villagran said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m., several hours after a package was delivered to her home and left on her front porch. Villagran said she just wanted to spread the word “to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

To help with that, Fort Wayne Police have encouraged residents to:

get your packages insured

have the item delivered at your place of employment, or a neighbor’s home or that of a family member

have it held at the terminal and you pick it up

require a signature

get video monitoring of your front porch area