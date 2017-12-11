Komets forward Tyanulin recalled by Tucson of AHL

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Monday that forward Artur Tyanulin has been recalled to Tucson of the AHL.

Tyanulin, 20, has scored seven goals and 17 points in 13 games with Fort Wayne. Prior to his initial assignment to Fort Wayne, the rookie appeared in one AHL game with the Roadunners. This is Tyanulin’s second reassignment to Tucson since he began the season with the Komets on Oct. 27.

The Komets will skate three games this week. Week 9 begins with a trip to Cincinnati for a 7:35pm start Wednesday. Friday the Komets return home to face the Indy Fuel at 5pm. The Komets will complete a home-and-home weekend against the Fuel with a 7:35pm faceoff Saturday at Indy.