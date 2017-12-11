CO2: Silent killer, group working to get more detectors installed in homes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Do you think carbon monoxide detectors should be required in new Indiana apartments or home? That question is coming up in conversation in Indiana. Most of this started in recent months after officials in Michigan City asked a state commission to approve an ordinance that would require the installation of carbon monoxide detectors in all new construction.

Carbon monoxide can be deadly. You can’t smell it, and it’s colorless.

Tim Griffin, a firefighter and spokesperson for Carmel Fire Department “It’s a silent killer.”

Firefighters at the Carmel Fire Department respond to calls dealing with the deadly gas.

Griffin explained “We even carry carbon monoxide detectors on all of our EMS bags. So on every run when we go in, we’re monitoring a home, even if it’s not a call for carbon monoxide.”

They champion the devices inside apartments and home.

Griffin said “We want to make sure you have them outside the bedroom, and at bed height. That’s where you’re going to be most vulnerable. When you go to sleep, we want to make sure you can hear it.”

Right now, the Indiana Apartment Association President, Lynne Petersen, said there’s no state law requiring carbon monoxide detectors in homes or apartments.

In a statement she said ” We support the statewide code right now that does not require carbon monoxide detectors in commercial dwellings, i.e apartments, because we don’t want a patchwork of communities having their own rules.”

Griffin said “For us, we encourage everyone to have them in your home, or your apartment.”

Back at the Fire station Firefighter Tim Griffin said if you can’t afford to buy a carbon monoxide detector.

“We’re going to make sure we get one to them,” Griffin said.

Petersen added “If the Commission decides to rewrite the code to require carbon monoxide detectors in apartments, we would definitely be willing to talk about it and look at the proposal.”

We did a little research and found carbon monoxide detectors available online anywhere from $8.99 on up past $60. If you’d like help to get a free carbon monoxide detector for your apartment or home, Griffin says it’s best to call your local fire department and see if they can help out.

To reach the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s Fire Prevention and Building Safety Commission meeting minutes including talking about carbon monoxide detectors, click here.

To learn more about carbon monoxide detectors, from the State of Indiana, click here.