Bass Road reopens for winter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The stretch of Bass Road over Interstate 69 that has been closed since late March has reopened.

Bass Road between Flaugh Road and Kroemer Road was opened to traffic on Friday, Allen County spokesman Mike Green said. The roadway will remain open through the winter, Green said.

The roadway was closed in late March to allow construction crews to widen the bridges over I-69 and Flaugh Ditch.

The project is part of a years-long, 4-phase makeover of 4.5 miles of Bass Road, from Scott Road to Hillegas Road. It will close the stretch again in the spring time as crews continue the first phase of the project that calls for, among other items, a roundabout at Flaugh Road and new concrete pavement from Shakespeare Drive to Buckner Park.

Later, another roundabout will be created at Hadley and Bass roads, and the stretch of Bass Road from Flaugh to Hadley roads will be widened to include a third, center-turn lane. A trail will also be added.

From there, in 2019 and 2020, Bass Road will be widened from Clifty Parkway eastward to Thomas Road, with intersection improvements at the Kroemer Road intersection. A roundabout will be created at the Thomas Road intersection and the road will be widened eastward to the west side of Hillegas Road in 2020 and 2021. Finally, from 2021 to 2024, Bass Road will be widened from the Hadley Road roundabout westward to Scott Road, with a roundabout constructed at the Scott Road intersection.

All told, the multi-million dollar project will take six to eight years to finish in total.