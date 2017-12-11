$61M housing, retail development part of Fort Wayne’s riverfront

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (CITY OF FORT WAYNE) — Mayor Tom Henry was joined today by representatives of Continental Property Group to announce a proposal to bring a $61.7 million mixed-use development to the City of Fort Wayne’s riverfront.

The project would be located on 3.34 acres at the northeast corner of Harrison and Superior streets, directly east of the new Promenade Park, which is under construction and part of the Riverfront Fort Wayne initiative. The private development would be a seven-story mixed-use development with approximately 150 apartment homes and approximately 20,000 square feet of retail space, as well as a parking garage with more than 1,000 spaces.

“This is exactly the type of private investment we have been working to attract along the riverfront. Not only will the project bring more people to the riverfront, but it will also leverage private investment to assist in the construction of a much-needed parking garage,” said Mayor Henry. “This development is another example of the positive momentum we’re experiencing in Fort Wayne. This unique project further positions our community and region as a point of destination for economic development opportunities, job growth and quality of life amenities that are attractive to businesses, individuals and families.”

“We see Fort Wayne as an excellent place to invest,” said Traci Tomas, president of Continental Property Group. “We are excited to be part of the riverfront development and are looking forward to partnering with the City to create a one-of-a-kind, first-class project.”

Continental Property Group plans to build an amenity-rich project with active spaces to complement the riverfront and create community within the building. Each home will have excellent views of the St. Marys River or downtown Fort Wayne and the retail space will offer services for both the residents of the building and those visiting the parks and riverfront.

The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission will consider the proposal for the new riverfront development today at its 4 p.m. meeting in the Garden Level of Citizens Square, 200 E. Berry St. During the meeting, the development agreement will be discussed. The agreement calls for investing property taxes paid by Continental Property Group, as well as revenue from the parking garage, in to the development. On January 16, 2018, the Fort Wayne City Council will also consider a proposal to invest a portion of Local Income Tax and Community Economic Development Income tax over 25 years. The City will not have to borrow or bond for any costs of the parking garage or project.