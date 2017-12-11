2 die in northwest Ohio home fire

HOUCKTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two people died in a mobile home fire in northwest Ohio.

The (Findlay) Courier newspaper reports that fire departments and police responded at around 2 a.m. EST Sunday to a fire report at a home in Houcktown, a small community near Findlay. Two bodies were found inside after the fire was put out.

The Ohio state fire marshal and Hancock County coroner and sheriff’s office are investigating the fire’s cause. The two victims weren’t identified immediately.

