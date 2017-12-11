12/11 Indiana A.P. Girls Basketball Poll

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Carmel (14) 13-0 149 1
2. Indpls N. Central (1) 11-0 133 3
3. Lawrence North 11-2 106 4
4. Indpls Pike 10-1 105 2
5. Homestead 8-1 84 5
6. Hamilton Southeastern 10-2 60 6
7. Bedford N. Lawrence 9-2 43 7
8. Northridge 9-1 28 10
9. Jeffersonville 7-3 26 9
10. Castle 9-0 22 NR
Others receiving votes: Penn, Zionsville, South Bend St. Joseph’s, Chesterton, Fort Wayne South, Brownsburg, Columbus North, Decatur Central, Columbus East, East Chicago Central,Northridge, Center Grove, Whiteland.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Northwestern (13) 10-1 130 1
2. Greensburg 9-2 102 2
3. Tippecanoe Valley 10-1 78 4
4. Ft. Wayne Concordia 9-3 70 7
5. Owen Valley 10-0 65 10
6. Glenn 9-2 52 3
7. Fairfield 10-1 44 9
8. Salem 10-1 41 NR
9. Beech Grove 7-1 36 6
10. Angola 10-2 35 8
Others receiving votes: Danville, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, Evansville Memorial, Vincennes Lincoln, Gibson Southern, Jay County, Greencastle, Northwood, Marion.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Oak Hill (1) 10-0 88 1
2. Monroe Central (1) 7-0 71 3
3. Eastern (Pekin) (1) 9-2 63 5
4. S. Ripley 8-1 59 4
5. Triton Central 10-1 52 2
6. N. Judson 8-0 44 6
7. Winchester 10-1 39 7
8. Paoli 9-1 23 NR
9. Central Noble 8-1 22 8
10. Linton-Stockton 9-2 9 10
(tie) Frankton 10-1 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Covenant Christian, Lafayette Central Catholic, Crawford County, Tipton.
Class A
W-L Pts Prv
1. MC Marquette (11) 9-1 126 1
2. Indpls Tindley (2) 7-1 110 2
3. Jac-Cen-Del 9-1 107 3
4. Vincennes Rivet 8-1 96 4
5. N. White 9-0 69 7
6. S. Central (Elizabeth) 6-2 68 5
7. Trinity Lutheran 9-1 48 8
8. W. Washington 8-4 23 9
9. Morgan Twp. 7-3 21 6
10. Loogootee 8-1 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Tri, Morristown, Northfield, LaCrosse, Bethesda, Northeast Dubois.
