Winter Art Market to showcase 23 artisans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re still searching for the perfect holiday gift, you may want to considering stopping by the Art Market on Saturday. The winter edition will feature contemporary crafts and handmade goods.

The Art Market Winter Edition is on Saturday, December 16, from 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Artlink.

The market strives to bring the highest quality handmade goods to the people of Fort Wayne.

It’s the perfect place to pick up all of those last minute holiday gifts, stocking stuffers, and of course more treats for yourself. They’ll be featuring 23 artisans.

The Art Market Winter Edition official line up:

Imaginary Animal

Heartell Press

The HEDGE

Knotoday

Schroeder Pottery

Gloves by Katherine

Sommer Letter Co.

Nick Ferra

Yonder Clothing Co

Libby Ash Designs

Southern Hospitality

Ellen Schlabach

Tremble Hand Embroidery

Graff Glass, Designs

Tiny Clementine

Brothers Wren

1606 Supply Co.

LeMyers Designs

ClayByTay

SuperNovaas

FrankenFuzzies

Hand Knitted Wool Hats by Bonni