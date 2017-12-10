Winter Art Market to showcase 23 artisans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re still searching for the perfect holiday gift, you may want to considering stopping by the Art Market on Saturday. The winter edition will feature contemporary crafts and handmade goods.
The Art Market Winter Edition is on Saturday, December 16, from 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Artlink.
The market strives to bring the highest quality handmade goods to the people of Fort Wayne.
It’s the perfect place to pick up all of those last minute holiday gifts, stocking stuffers, and of course more treats for yourself. They’ll be featuring 23 artisans.
The Art Market Winter Edition official line up:
- Imaginary Animal
- Heartell Press
- The HEDGE
- Knotoday
- Schroeder Pottery
- Gloves by Katherine
- Sommer Letter Co.
- Nick Ferra
- Yonder Clothing Co
- Libby Ash Designs
- Southern Hospitality
- Ellen Schlabach
- Tremble Hand Embroidery
- Graff Glass, Designs
- Tiny Clementine
- Brothers Wren
- 1606 Supply Co.
- LeMyers Designs
- ClayByTay
- SuperNovaas
- FrankenFuzzies
- Hand Knitted Wool Hats by Bonni