The Latest: Bills receiver Kelvin Benjamin hurts right knee

3:25 p.m.

Buffalo Bills receiver Kelvin Benjamin has hurt his right knee, and his return is questionable.

Benjamin was hurt while attempting to make a deep catch up the right sideline in the fourth quarter of Buffalo’s game against Indianapolis. Benjamin, who scored on an 8-yard catch in the second quarter, was playing his first game after missing two with a right knee injury.

— AP Sports Writer John Wawrow reporting from Orchard Park, New York.

2:58 p.m.

Bills rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman has been shaken up after a run and replaced by third-stringer Joe Webb in Buffalo’s game against Indianapolis.

Peterman took off to his right and dived headfirst as he was being tackled in a cloud of snow by linebacker Antonio Morrison and tackle Johnathan Hankins.

Peterman lay on the field for a moment and was slow to get up before going to a medical tent on the sideline. He was then taken to the locker room for further evaluation of a head injury.

The rookie fifth-round pick was starting in place of Tyrod Taylor, who is sidelined by a bruised left knee.

Third-stringer Joe Webb took over.

— John Wawrow reporting from Orchard Park, New York.

2:40 p.m.

Tom Savage will not return to Houston’s game against the San Francisco 49ers because of a concussion.

Savage was injured when he was driven to the ground on a hit by Elvis Dumervil with about nine minutes left in the second quarter. Replays showed Savage looking dazed after his head hit the ground with both of his arms lifted upward shaking.

He was taken to the medical tent where he stayed for less than three minutes before returning to the bench and going back in for the next series. He threw two incompletions on that drive, and Houston’s team doctor approached him after he returned to the sideline after that possession.

Savage tried repeatedly to enter the game on the next series. But a team official kept grabbing Savage’s jersey and finally his arm and pulled him away from the field. He then could be seen arguing with that person and the team’s trainer before being escorted to the locker room.

He was replaced by T.J. Yates.

— AP Sports Writer Kristie Rieken reporting from Houston.

2:31 p.m.

Oakland quarterback Derek Carr is having a much different game in the Raiders’ rematch with Kansas City.

Carr had 417 yards and three touchdown passes when the teams met in October. In the first half of their rematch, Carr is 5 for 12 for 31 yards with an interception as the Raiders trail 16-0 at halftime.

The Raiders quarterback has only been sacked once, but he’s been under constant duress. His interception came when he was hit by the Chiefs’ Chris Jones, sending the ball into the air for Terrance Mitchell to catch.

Harrison Butker has three field goals for Kansas City, including a 53-yarder.

— AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta reporting from Kansas City, Missouri.

2:06 p.m.

Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper has left their game against Kansas City after getting his right leg rolled under while blocking downfield late in the second quarter.

Cooper had missed the past couple games with a concussion, but he cleared the NFL’s protocol earlier this week. He was still questionable with a left ankle sprain, and it was the opposite leg that got caught under a defender as Cooper blocked downfield on DeAndre Washington’s run.

Cooper dominated the Chiefs in their meeting earlier this season, catching 11 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns.

— AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta reporting from Kansas City, Missouri.

2 p.m.

The officials needed more than a minute at the Detroit-Tampa Bay game.

The game was delayed for several minutes late in the first quarter while officials sorted through a play initially ruled an incomplete pass and 15-yard penalty against the Lions for a hit on a defenseless receiver.

Officials reviewed Jameis Winston’s completion to O.J. Howard, who fumbled after being hit in the shoulder by safety Quandre Diggs at Detroit’s 18-yard line. The Bucs retained possession when the play was ruled an incompletion and that a 15-yard penalty should be assessed from the spot of the previous play.

The Lions then successfully challenged the ruling of an incomplete pass. Following another review, referee Ed Hochuli announced Howard indeed caught the ball and took four steps before being hit, and the Lions were awarded the ball on the fumble recovery.

There was no foul for the hit, which was legal.

— AP Sports Writer Fred Goodall reporting from Tampa Bay.

1:50 p.m.

The Associated Press counted five NFL players protesting during the national anthem of the league’s early games Sunday.

Oakland running back Marshawn Lynch sat as usual in Kansas City.

In Houston, San Francisco’s Eli Harold, Eric Reid and Marquise Goodwin all kneeled during the anthem. In New York, Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon kneeled before playing the Cowboys.

Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters usually stays off the field during the anthem, but he is suspended for Kansas City’s game with Oakland.

In Cincinnati, a majority of the Bears and Bengals linked arms on either sideline.

If anyone protested during the Colts-Bills, near white-out conditions from snow made it nearly impossible to see.

The Chiefs snapped an eight-game streak without a touchdown on the ground when rookie Kareem Hunt plowed in from a yard out on the first play of the second quarter against Oakland.

Kansas City thought it had scored when Travis Kelce took a nifty screen pass to the goal line, but the call of a touchdown was overturned after a video review.

It was the first touchdown rushing for Kansas City since Week 3 against the Chargers, when Hunt scored on a long run late in the game.

— AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta reporting from Kansas City, Missouri.

1:40 p.m.

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are taking their time whenever they have the ball.

Each team has a possession apiece in a 3-3 game. The Cowboys had the ball for 16 plays, 73 yards and 7 minutes, 46 seconds. The Giants followed with 17 plays, 62 yards and 9:24.

The best thing for TV viewers? Long commercial breaks.

1:28 p.m.

Josh Gordon has his first touchdown in nearly four years.

Cleveland’s troubled wide receiver, who recently returned after being suspended for two seasons, caught an 18-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter against Green Bay. It was Gordon’s first TD since December 2013. The 26-year-old played his first game since 2014 last week.

The winless Browns are hoping Gordon can stay sober and resurrect his Pro Bowl career. He caught a 38-yard pass on Cleveland’s first play from scrimmage .

— AP Sports Writer Tom Withers reporting from Cleveland.

As many as five playoff berths can be locked up Sunday, and New England can clinch before taking the field Monday night.

A Buffalo loss or tie against the Colts on Sunday clinches the AFC East for the Patriots, while New England can clinch Monday night by beating Miami if the Bills win.

Pittsburgh clinches a berth with a Buffalo loss or tie, though the Steelers need to tie or beat Baltimore to win the AFC North.

Philadelphia could clinch the NFC East if Dallas ties or loses to the Giants before the Eagles take the field in Los Angeles.

Minnesota can win the NFC North by beating Carolina or if Detroit and Green Bay both tie.

Even the Jaguars could clinch a berth with a win and other help.

