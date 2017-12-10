Philadelphia Eagles without tight end Zach Ertz against Rams

The Philadelphia Eagles will not have tight end Zach Ertz, scratched against the Los Angeles Rams as he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Ertz took a big hit in the Eagles’ loss at Seattle last weekend. The California native had hoped to play, and he’s also the Eagles’ leading receiver with 57 catches for 663 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without speedy linebacker Telvin Smith because of a concussion. It could be a significant loss against scrambling Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson.

Smith will miss his second straight game and remains in the league’s concussion program. Smith had been listed as questionable to play.

The Seahawks will be without defensive end Dion Jordan (neck), who also had been questionable. Seattle running back Eddie Lacy was a healthy scratch.

Broncos nose tackle Domata Peko is missing his second straight game after starting 123 straight. He’s been bothered by a knee injury.

___

PHILADELPHIA-LOS ANGELES RAMS

Eagles: OT Will Beatty, TE Zach Ertz, WR Marcus Johnson, DT Elijah Qualls, RB Wendell Smallwood, QB Nate Sudfeld, LB Joe Walker.

Rams: QB Brandon Allen, WR Robert Woods, RB Lance Dunbar, RB Justin Davis, OLB Carlos Thompson, T Cornelius Lucas, OLB Connor Barwin.

___

SEATTLE-JACKSONVILLE

Seahawks: SS Kam Chancellor, DE Dion Jordan, RB Eddie Lacy, C Joey Hunt, G Oday Aboushi, WR David Moore, DT Nazair Jones.

Jaguars: LB Telvin Smith, WR Allen Hurns, CB Jalen Myrick, DL Eli Ankou, G Chris Reed, OT Josh Walker, OT William Poehls.

___

TENNESSEE-ARIZONA

Titans: QB Brandon Weeden, CB Kalan Reed, DB Curtis Riley, OL Corey Levin, WR Harry Douglas, TE Luke Stocker, LB Derrick Morgan.

Cardinals: QB Matt Barkley, WR John Brown, WR Carlton Agudosi, RB Adrian Peterson, RB Bronson Hill, C Max Tuerk, DL Corey Peters.

___

NEW YORK JETS-DENVER

Jets: QB Christian Hackenberg, CB Derrick Jones, LB Freddie Bishop, LB Bruce Carter, OT Ben Ijalana, OL Jonotthan Harrison, CB Jeremy Clark.

Broncos: QB Paxton Lynch, CB Brendan Langley, RB De’Angelo Henderson, G Ron Leary, T Cyrus Kouandjio, NT Domata Peko, KR/WR Isaiah McKenzie.

___

WASHINGTON-LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Redskins: WR Maurice Harris, WR Robert Davis, S Montae Nicholson, OG Kyle Kalis, C Chase Roullier, TE Jordan Reed, DL Terrell McClain

Chargers: QB Cardale Jones, WR Geremy Davis, RB Branden Oliver, LB James Onwualu, OT Michael Ola, TE Sean Culkin, DE Jerry Attaochu.

___

DALLAS-NEW YORK GIANTS

Cowboys: DL David Irving, CB Orlando Scandrick, LB Justin Durant, WR Brice Butler, RB Trey Williams, DT Daniel Ross, TE Blake Jarwin.

Giants: OT Justin Pugh, LB B.J Goodson, WR Travis Rudolph, CB Eli Apple, WR Tavarres King, QB Davis Webb, DT Khyri Thornton.

___

INDIANAPOLIS-BUFFALO

Colts: WR Donte Moncrief, TE Darrell Daniels, C Ryan Kelly, CB Rashaan Melvin, RB Matt Jones, OT Tyreek Burwell, DT Hassan Ridgeway.

Bills: QB Tyrod Taylor, CB Leonard Johnson, OLs Cordy Glenn, Seantrel Henderson and John Miller, TE Khari Lee and WR Brandon Reilly.

___

OAKLAND-KANSAS CITY

Raiders: OL Jon Feliciano, LB Cory James, DL Jihad Ware, CB David Amerson, WR Isaac Whitney, RT Jylan Ware, QB Connor Cook.

Chiefs: CB Marcus Peters, C Mitch Morse, RG Parker Ehinger, QB Tyler Bray, SS Eric Murray, DT Justin Hamilton.

___

MINNESOTA-CAROLINA

Vikings: QB Kyle Sloter, WR Stacy Coley, C Pat Elflein, OT Mike Remmers, TE David Morgan, DE Tashawn Bower, DT Jaleel Johnson.

Panthers: LB Shaq Thompson, C Tyler Larsen, QB Garrett Gilbert, CB LaDarius Gunter, FB Alex Armah, OT Amini Silatolu, DE Zach Moore.

___

SAN FRANCISCO-HOUSTON

49ers: RB Jeremy McNichols, DB Antone Exum, Jr., LB Pita Taumoepenu, OL Trent Brown, DL Leger Douzable, DL D.J. Jones, DL Ronald Blair III.

Texans: WR Braxton Miller (concussion), WR Cobi Hamilton, RB Alfred Blue, LB Jelani Jenkins, OT Julien Davenport, OLB Ufomba Kamalu, NT Chunky Clements.

___

GREEN BAY-CLEVELAND

Packers: RB Devante Mays, CB Demetri Goodson, LB Nick Perry, T Ulrick John, G/T Adam Pankey, WR Michael Clark, LB Chris Odom.

Browns: QB Cody Kessler, WR Bryce Treggs, CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun, S Jabrill Peppers, DL Danny Shelton, OL Marcus Martin and TE Matt Lengel.

___

DETROIT-TAMPA BAY

Lions: WR Bradley Marquez, RB Ameer Abdullah, RB Dwayne Washington, CB Jamal Agnew, LB Nick Bellone, T Rick Wagner, T Emmett Cleary.

Buccaneers: QB Ryan Griffin, DB Josh Robinson, CB Vernon Hargreaves III, S T.J. Ward, OL Mike Liedtke, WR Bobo Wilson, DT Clinton McDonald.

___

CHICAGO-CINCINNATI

Bears: QB Mark Sanchez, DB Adrian Amos, DL Eddie Goldman, DB DeAndre Houston-Carson, OL Cameron Lee, LB Pernell McPhee, RB Taquan Mizzell.

Bengals: CB Dre Kirkpatrick, RB Joe Mixon, S Shawn Williams, LB Vontaze Burfict, LB Nick Vigil, G Christian Westerman, DT Josh Tupou.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .