Man hit on I-65 running from police

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in critical condition after a vehicle hit him on I-65 Friday night.

Indiana State Police said Timothy Williams Jr., 26, New Castle, was hit while running from an officer just after 9 p.m.

The incident began when a trooper pulled over to help a disabled vehicle on the side of the interstate.

The officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside the car while talking to the occupants. According to police, the officer asked the female driver and male passenger for identification, and the man gave a fake I.D.

When the trooper asked Williams to step out of the car, he shoved the officer and ran away. Williams then jumped a median wall and tried to cross the southbound lanes, police said. That’s when a vehicle hit him.

Medics responded and took Williams to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.

State police later discovered Williams had an outstanding warrant for child molestation, which could have caused him to run.

The incident is under investigation. Police said the female driver of the car is fully cooperating.

No other information is available at this time.