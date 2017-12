FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets are having a December to remember.

Fort Wayne won their fifth straight game as they top Orlando at home on Sunday evening, 5-2. Jason Binkley got the scoring started for the Komets with a banked shot off the back boards. Goalie Garrett Bartus made 35 saves.

.@J_Binkley7 called BANK!!@FWKomets win their 5th straight game as they beat Orlando, 5-2 pic.twitter.com/o8gFugT3Ge — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) December 11, 2017

The Komets return to action Wednesday at Cincinnati.