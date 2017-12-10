Indiana State Police investigating two fatal crashes in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – State troopers stayed busy Saturday responding to dozens of crashes in the Indianapolis area. Two of them were fatal.

The first fatal crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-465 near mile marker 19.

Police said Jamel Roscoe, 18, Indianapolis, was driving fast when he clipped another car and hit a guardrail. Roscoe was not wearing a seat belt and got ejected from the vehicle as it rolled.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators said weather was not a factor in this crash.

Troopers responded to a second fatal crash that happened around 10 a.m. on I-70, just west of the I-465 interchange.

Police said two vehicles had slid off the road in the area. A third vehicle slid off in the same spot and rolled several times.

Marshall Gale, 78, Missouri, was riding in the back seat without a seat belt. He was ejected from the car as it rolled and died at the scene.

The driver of the car, Rafael Ramirez, Missouri, was arrested for driving while suspended causing death.

Investigators believe road conditions combined with speed were factors in this crash.

Troopers in the Indianapolis District responded to 43 total crashes Saturday. Four resulted in injuries or fatalities.

Police said weather and driving too fast for the road conditions caused a majority of the crashes.

They remind people to slow down, increase following distance, and prepare for rapidly deteriorating road conditions as the winter season continues.