Farley returns to Fort Wayne as Milwaukee tops IPFW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne women’s basketball team was unable to continue its hot shooting as the Mastodons dropped a non-league game to Milwaukee 60-48.

De’Jour Young led the ‘Dons with 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Diamond Williamsdropped in a career-high 11 points, while Hannah Albrecht added eight.

After trading baskets to open the game, Milwaukee scored the next six points to take the lead. The Panthers began the second quarter with a 10-0 run, as they used a 17-3 stretch to push the lead to double digits. The Mastodons fought back with six straight points near the end of the half, but it was UWM scoring the final two baskets, as the ‘Dons were unable cut the deficit to single digits in the second half, despite a 7-0 run to end the game.

On the day, the Mastodons shot 17-of-51 (33.3%) from the field, 2-of-7 (28.6%) beyond the arc and 12-of-20 (60%) at the free throw line.

Fort Wayne returns to action after finals week on Saturday, December 16 at Big Ten opponent Michigan, for a 2 p.m. tip.