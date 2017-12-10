2 women hurt in crash with pole

Fort Wayne police investigate a crash at Broadway and Lavina Street that left two women in serious condition on December 10, 2017.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two women were seriously hurt after they crashed into a pole holding a sign early Sunday morning.

Emergency services responded to the crash around 4:30 a.m.

An SUV sits with heavy front-end damage after crashing into a pole at Broadway and Lavina Street.

Police said the SUV appeared to have slid off the road while heading north on Broadway at Lavina Street. The vehicle hit a pole head-on and snapped it, bringing down a sign it was holding at what used to be a spay and neuter clinic.

Medics took both the driver and passenger to a hospital in serious condition.

It wasn’t immediately clear if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Police said slick roads could have played a role.

