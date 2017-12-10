2 dead after small plane crashes into house in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities in southern California say at least two people are dead after a small plane crashed into a home in San Diego.
Local news media report the plane crashed into the house in San Diego’s Clairemont neighborhood about 4:40 p.m. Saturday.
The single-engine, six-seat Beech BE36 Bonanza had taken off from Montgomery Field about a half mile away.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the pilot and a passenger were taken to a hospital with burns, and two passengers died at the scene.
The paper reports the pilot apparently tried to land in a field behind the house. The plane skidded through a fence and crashed into the back of a home, sparking a fire.
The occupants of the house were not home, but neighbors said their small dog died.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.