Warriors Tame Gray Wolves with 81-36 Victory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The No. 11-ranked Indiana Tech women’s basketball team defeated Lourdes, 81-36, in Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) action on Saturday afternoon at the Schaefer Center.

Haley Cook and Keanna Gary led all scorers with 20 points apiece, while DeAnn Kauffman and Baylee Rinehart added six points each. Kendall Knapke had nine rebounds while Rachel Bell and Isis Parker had eight boards apiece. Bella Lozano-Dobbs had five points, five steals and five rebounds.

The Gray Wolves would get out to a 4-3 lead 90 seconds into the game, but the Warriors would respond with a 9-0 run to go ahead 12-4 with 4:15 left in the first quarter. A 7-0 spurt from Tech would close out the quarter for the Orange and Black as they took a 19-7 lead into the first break.

The hosts would continue their dominance into the second quarter by using a 13-5 run to open up the period and extending their lead to 20 points before heading into the half leading 34-18.

A three-pointer from Cook would kick-start a 7-0 run for the Warriors to open the third quarter en route to a 27-5 quarter, who ended the period on a 16-0 run. Tech would hold the Gray Wolves scoreless over the last 5:33 of the quarter.

The Warriors would close out the game on a 20-13 spurt while emptying the bench in the final 10 minutes of regulation to win their second game in a row.

Tech (11-2, 5-1 WHAC) returns to action on Friday, December 15 as they host Concordia in a WHAC contest. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. from the Schaefer Center.