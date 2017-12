FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Side and Northrop don’t know what it feels like to lose.

The Archers and Bruins stay undefeated on the season – the last two in the SAC. South Side rallies to beat Heritage Christian, 66-64, and Northrop tops Garrett, 64-23.

Down by 7 with four minutes to play, South Side mounts a comeback. @ShamariTyson hits a pair of clutch triples as the Archers beat Heritage Christian, 66-64 💪💪💪https://t.co/ZkYB1VPqJf pic.twitter.com/YSurjWnWw2 — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) December 9, 2017