INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Rarely do you see a matchup of Mr. Indiana Basketball candidates. Romeo Langford asserted himself this time.

Langford – a five-star recruit and senior that’s decision of school is coming down to Indiana, Kansas and Vanderbilt – scored 42 points as New Albany beat North Side on Saturday, 97-59. Keion Brooks Jr. scored 18 points for the Legends.

The Legends face Snider next on Friday night.

(Video Courtesy: WTTV)