Man critically hurt in unknown incident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in critical condition after an unknown incident on S. Anthony Boulevard.

Police responded to the area of S. Anthony and Oxford Street around 1 a.m. Saturday and found a man bleeding on the sidewalk.

Police said a significant amount of blood was coming from the victim’s upper body, but the nature of his injuries weren’t immediately clear.

Police officials said they received multiple reports of gunshots in the area, but they weren’t sure if the man had been shot, stabbed, or both.

Medics took the man to a hospital in serious condition where he was later downgraded to critical condition.

Detectives are still working to determine what happened.

The sidewalks in front of multiple houses on Anthony were taped off because of blood on the ground. It’s not clear how many homes may have been involved in the incident.

No suspect information was immediately available and nobody is in custody at this time.