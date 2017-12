FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The force was with the Komets.

Fort Wayne rallied and scored three goals in the third period to beat the Mallards on Star Wars Night, 5-3. Five different players netted goals for the Komets including captain Jamie Schaafsma. Goalie Michael Houser made 13 saves.

The Komets host Orlando at 5 P.M. on Sunday.