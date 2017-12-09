FWPD searching for suspects after officer hurt in hit and run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are searching for suspects after an officer was involved in a hit and run crash early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of E. State and Coliseum boulevards.

Police said the officer was driving through the intersection east on State when a pickup truck driving on Coliseum ran a light and crashed into the front of the patrol car.

The truck traveled north on Coliseum for close to 100 yards before crashing into a ditch.

Police said the suspect or suspects then got out of the truck and ran.

An ambulance responded to check on the officer’s minor injuries, but he did not go to the hospital.

He could be seen walking around the scene with a slight limp as he helped investigate. Authorities said he’s expected to be fine.

Police found empty beer cans inside the truck, but they could not confirm if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

If anyone has information about the incident, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department.