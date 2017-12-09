Fort Wayne MBB Falls 81-73 At Miami (Ohio)

OXFORD, Ohio – A hot-shooting first half for the Miami Redhawks ended up being the difference in Fort Wayne’s 81-73 defeat at Millett Hall on Saturday (Dec. 9) afternoon.

Miami connected on 11-of-14 3-point attempts in the first half, including nine treys in the final 10 minutes of the period. The success from long range saw Miami erase a five-point Mastodon lead. The Redhawks’ largest advantage came at 43-28 with 3:02 on the clock. Fort Wayne knocked it down to nine points at the half, 46-37.

The second half witnessed the ‘Dons chip away at Miami’s lead, cutting it to four points for the first time at 68-64 with 5:21 remaining following a Matt Weir drive to the basket. An old fashion 3-point play by Kason Harrell put the ‘Dons within a possession at 70-67 with 4:15 on the clock. Xzavier Taylor made it a one-point game seconds later following an offensive rebound and basket. However, the ‘Dons would never even up the game after Miami responded by making their next three shots from the floor. Still, the ‘Dons had a chance in the final minute needing a stop to have an opportunity to tie the game. But Dalonte Brown finished inside with 36 seconds remaining to push the Miami lead back to five points.

Jordon King and Bryson Scott each had 13 points. Taylor finished with a season-high 12 points and a career-high eight rebounds.

The Mastodons did most of their damage at the line, hitting 19-of-27 free throws. Fort Wayne limited Miami to only 3-of-11 shooting beyond the arc in the second half. Fort Wayne’s 16-9 offensive rebound edge helped the ‘Dons score 16 second chance points.

Jake Wright finished with 22 points for Miami.

The Redhawks improve to 6-4 with the win. Fort Wayne falls to 6-5. The ‘Dons take a week off for finals before getting back at it on Saturday (Dec. 16) against Stetson. Tip at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum is set for 2 p.m.