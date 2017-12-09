Family, friends of slain gas station attendant want bulletproof glass

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Family and friends of Jacob Walerko want bulletproof glass installed at Meijer gas stations.

Walerko was shot and killed while working at the company’s Lima Road location on Thanksgiving.

Saturday, a group visited the gas station and have started their push to get bulletproof glass installed. They’d also like Meijer to install the glass and memorialize it in Walerko’s name.

Walerko’s brother Jared is behind the initiative.

“It would bring some closure to me and my family,” he told NewsChannel 15.

Inside the gas station is a collection of follows in remembrance of Walerko. His Meijer name badge and a photo sit on the counter.

Meijer has not returned a NewsChannel 15 phone call on Saturday asking about specific plans to install glass.