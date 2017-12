FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Each year Cross Connections hosts a fundraiser during the Army-Navy football game, which is aired on CBS.

The annual event kicks off Saturday at Acme bar and Grill.

The goal is to provide free biblical counseling for all active duty military, police, fire, and EMT personnel. Matthew Konow joined First News for more information.

The fundraiser starts at two and the game starts at three.