4-mile run kicks off final weekend of Festival of Gingerbread

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The final weekend for the Festival of Gingerbread is here, and it started on the right foot.

The Gingerbread Pursuit kicked off the weekend Saturday morning. Runners braved the snow and below-freezing temperatures and ran the 4-mile course around Fort Wayne.

Racers started at Cinema Center on E. Berry Street and finished by the Allen County Courthouse.

The festivities don’t stop at the race though. They continue throughout the weekend at the History Center, 302 East Berry Street.

Science Central is presenting “Science of Sugary Structures,” from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, where people can create their own edible structure with the help of Science Central.

There will also be a cookie decorating party Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

You can also check out the 102 gingerbread creations on display now before they’re gone.

The gift shop is also offering special final week deals.

General admission is $6 for adults, $4 for seniors and youth, and free for children 2 and under.

All proceeds help fund programs at the History Center.