12/8 GOTW Extended Highlights and Interviews: North Side vs. South Side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Keion Brooks Jr. put the exclamation point on it.

North Side beats rival South Side in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week”, 76-52. It was the first night of SAC doubleheaders.

Brooks Jr. scored 25 points on the night. Legends Austin Boucher said he was happy to win on this floor again – as he recently transferred from South Side to North Side. North Side senior Alijah Long sparked the Legends early on when he hit a trio of three points to open the game.

North Side takes on five-star recruit Romeo Langford and New Albany on Saturday night at Southport High School

South Side faces Zionsville on Saturday.