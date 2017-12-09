100+ car crashes as first snow of the season hits Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – The first real snow for the Summit City brought a lot of slipping and sliding for drivers. All day long, emergency teams were constantly sent out to crashes all over the area.

Emergency dispatchers tell us there have been more than 100 car accidents today.

Fort Wayne resident Steve Haag wasn’t surprised by all the accidents.

“I see a lot of cars their tires spinning,” he said. “I think the roads are probably a little slick. The sidewalks are, too. I’m not surprised that there’s a lot of people crashing and stuff.”

About an inch of snow fell on the Summit City.

