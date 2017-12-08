Young, Mastodons scorch Eastern Illinois

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne women’s basketball team shot the lights out in its win over Eastern Illinois, as the Mastodons hit 70.8 percent from the floor in a 93-77 win over the Panthers.

The ‘Dons hit 34-of-48 of their attempts on the night, finishing with the second-highest shooting percentage in program history. As a team, the Mastodons missed only five attempts inside the three-point arc, finishing 9-of-18 (50%) beyond the arc and 16-of-22 (72.7%) at the free throw line. The historical night was topped only by a 72 percent (36-of-50) night at IUPUI on January 23, 1992. The 70.8 percent by Fort Wayne is the third highest amongst all Division I programs this season, and the highest by a Division I program against a Division I opponent.

In all, five Fort Wayne players scored in double figures, led by De’Jour Young with a career-high 23 points. Young also had a game-high seven rebounds to go along with four assists. Hannah Albrecht finished with 19 points, Anna Lappenküper had 14, Kierstyn Repp 11 and KeShyra McCarver 10. Lappenküper dished out a career- and game-high seven assists.

Eastern Illinois scored the first two baskets, but the Mastodons battled back with eight straight points, as the ‘Dons never trailed again. Lappenküper connected on a layup with under 10 seconds to play in the half, but the Panthers made two free throws with 0.3 left on the clock as Fort Wayne led 43-41. The Mastodons pushed the game out of reach as they closed out the third quarter on a 13-1 run, including scoring nine straight. The ‘Dons hit 81.8 percent in the period, making 9-of-11 attempts, and holding EIU to just 38.5 percent.

Fort Wayne closes out the weekend when it hosts Horizon League foe Milwaukee Sunday, December 10 at 2 p.m.