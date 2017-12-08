Say what? Driver shows off reindeer after being pulled over

HENDRICKS COUNTY, IND. (WANE) An Indiana State Trooper made a traffic stop Thursday he’ll probably never forget.

Master Trooper Don Farris stopped a van on I-74 southwest of Indianapolis for a violation and issued the driver a warning according to a news release.

That’s when the driver asked Trooper Farris if he wanted to look at the reindeer he was hauling.

The two walked to the back of the van and sure enough, there was an adult reindeer in the cargo area.

The driver explained he owns a business called Silly Safaris Shows and he was headed to an elementary school in Attica, Indiana to put on a show.

Trooper Farris took some pictures and the two exchanged pleasantries before going their separate ways.