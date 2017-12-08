Road crews prep for 1st snowfall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Road crews around the area were working Friday to prepare roadways and interstates ahead of an expected snowfall late Friday into Saturday.

The Live Doppler 15 Fury weather team is forecasting 1-2 inches of snow will fall Friday night and Saturday morning, the first accumulating snow of the season.

In preparation, the city of Fort Wayne’s street crews began pre-treating city streets early Friday with a liquid brine, a de-icing substance that reduces ice formations that can make streets slick in cold weather, the city said. The Street Department also has its fleet of plow trucks ready for overnight or morning plowing.

INDOT crews also began treating bridges and overpasses Friday with a brine, making it difficult for ice to accumulate. The work continued into Friday afternoon.

“We will have foremen and drivers out patrolling, watching for the weather to present itself,” INDOT Fort Wayne Media Relations Director Nichole Thomas said. “And when necessary, we’ll get drivers into the yellow trucks and out on the roads.”

Preparation for the first snowfall includes brushing off winter driving tips.

INDOT’s top four tips are:

Slow down. Leave early. Pay attention. Know before you go.

“We’re out there working for Hoosier drivers,” Thomas added. “We need you guys to work with us and slow down.”

You can check road conditions on INDOT’s website here.