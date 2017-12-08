Police searching for missing mother, son

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to find a mother and her infant son, both missing since Wednesday afternoon.

Elizabeth Ann Kohns and her biological son, 1-year-old Jackson Arthur Landin, were last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police said they want to “ensure that both are safe and secure,” the department wrote in a news release Friday.

It’s not clear if Kohns has rights to young Jackson.

Kohns is described as a white woman, 5-feet-7 and 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing colorful leggings and a white-and-teal jacket over a gray sweatshirt. She may be driving a 4-door Jeep Wrangler with Indiana plate XNQ367.

Jackson is a white boy, 2-feet-8 and 15 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a blue, gray and white sweatsuit.

Police believe Kohns and Jackson are still in Fort Wayne at this time.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Kohns and Jackson are asked to call the police department’s non-emergency communications line at 427-1222.

NOTE: A photo of Jackson Arthur Landin was not available.