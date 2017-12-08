Man killed after rear-ending school bus

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) A Warsaw man was killed Thursday afternoon after police said he rear-ended a school bus in his Dodge Neon.

Police and medics were called just after 4 p.m. to S.R. 15 at Clearwater Drive on a report of a crash there. When crews arrived, they found a silver 2002 Dodge Neon wedged beneath the rear end of a Warsaw Community Schools bus.

According to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department report, the school bus was stopped in traffic preparing to turn onto Clearwater Drive when the southbound Neon rear-ended it. The driver of the Neon – identified as 25-year-old Michael S. Goble of Warsaw – was found unresponsive and pinned in the vehicle.

Goble was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The school bus was carrying 32 students. None were hurt, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.