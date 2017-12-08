Gov. Holcomb calls on GOP to approve federal tax legislation

Related Coverage Trump suggests openness to negotiations on GOP tax plan

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has joined 20 other Republican governors in calling for GOP leaders in Congress to approve a sweeping rewrite of the nation’s tax code.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Holcomb and the governors sent a letter Thursday to House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asking Republicans in both chambers to approve “meaningful tax reform legislation and send it to the president’s desk.”

The letter follows approvals of separate proposals by the House last month and the Senate this month. But it does not address specific details of the tax legislation that lawmakers hope to merge and adopt by the end of the year.

U.S. Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana approved the Senate plan and Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly of Indiana voted against it.

