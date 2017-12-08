Fraternity appeals school’s decision after hazing probe

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A fraternity at the University of Southern Indiana is appealing the school’s decision to withdraw recognition of the organization’s chapter following hazing and alcohol violations.

The Indiana Lambda chapter of Phi Delta Theta filed the appeal Thursday.

Following an interim suspension and investigation, officials at the Evansville school announced this week that they would withdraw recognition of the chapter. The school says that the fraternity’s appeal will be heard through a university administrative process.

University of Southern Indiana school didn’t detail the allegations, but said most occurred off-campus and involved underage drinking.

The school’s action comes as the nation’s fraternities and sororities are under scrutiny following the deaths of at least four fraternity pledges at U.S. colleges this year.

