Earth, Wind & Fire to play at Embassy Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Classic rockers Earth, Wind & Fire will perform in Fort Wayne.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will play at Fort Wayne’s historic Embassy Theatre on Wednesday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Dec. 15 at at the Embassy Theatre box office, at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at (800) 745-3000.

Earth, Wind & Fire has sold nearly 100 million albums over a career that spans some five decades. The band has won eight Grammy Awards and four American Music Awards, as well as the Soul Train Legend Award, and been inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame. With eight No. 1 R&B singles and eight double-platinum Top 10 pop albums, hits like “Shining Star”, “After the Love Has Gone”, “Let’s Groove” and more have allowed Earth, Wind & Fire to stand the test of time.

“Earth, Wind & Fire is to this day is one of the top touring acts of all time with founding members Philip Bailey, Verdine White and Ralph Johnson performing to sold-audiences around the world,” the Embassy Theatre wrote in a promotion release. “EWF are one of the most important, innovative and commercially invincible contemporary R&B, Pop, and Funk bands to hold their status into the 21st century as ‘the best band ever’ proclaimed Alicia Keys.”