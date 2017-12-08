Court docs: Man raped woman after drinking with him, wife

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Kosciusko County man was arrested late Thursday on allegations he raped a woman after a night of drinking at his home.

Timothy Eugene Rottger, 43, of Syracuse was arrested and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail for Rape just before midnight Thursday – an hour and a half after Kosciusko County Sheriff’s deputies were called to his C.R. 400 East home on a report of a rape there.

Around 10:15 p.m., a woman called police and said she’d just been raped by Rottger.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the woman said she had been at Rottger’s home with Rottger and his wife drinking alcohol. The woman said she drank too much to drive home, and the Rottgers allowed her to sleep in a spare bedroom, the affidavit said.

The woman said she awoke a few hours later to Rottger on top of her, having sex with her, the affidavit said.

The woman told police she pushed Rottger off of her and ran to the kitchen, where she got her cell phone and called police. According to the affidavit, Rottger pleaded with her not to make the call.

When police arrived, Rottger told police he went into the room to check on the woman, then “caressed her arm and back,” according to the affidavit. Rottger said he kissed her on the forehead and then walked out of the room.

“After taking a shower, (name redacted) came out of the spare bedroom claiming he raped her,” the affidavit read.

During an interview with police later, though, Rottger said he wanted to change his story. Rottger then said he rubbed the woman’s back and arms and while he was doing that, the woman woke up and began yelling, “Why are you doing this?”