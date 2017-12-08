Allen County domestic violence chief honored

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Allen County’s top opponent of domestic violence has been honored by Indiana’s prosecutors.

Catherine Maggart, Domestic Violence Coordinator for the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, recently received the Indiana Victim’s Advocate Award from the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council. The awards event took place during the annual winter conference of Indiana prosecuting attorneys in Indianapolis.

Maggart was nominated by Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards, who said Maggart “has truly excelled in the area of community outreach.” Richards said Maggart has excelled at breaking through language barriers that exist in Allen County, which has a large immigrant and refugee population.

“Cathy has enlisted the assistance of many in the community to provide interpretation in Spanish, Burmese and several West African languages,” said Richards. “She has also conducted seminars and informational sessions … to bridge the cultural gap and inform new populations that the criminal justice system is accessible, will come to their assistance and is here for their protection.”

Richards said Maggart’s work has encouraged local medical providers, food and clothing banks – even local hairdressers – to offer assistance to victims of domestic violence.

“Cathy is the perfect candidate for the Victim Advocate Award for her outstanding selfless and sustained service to crime victims and in truly being an innovator in helping to prevent domestic violence,” said Richards. “Cathy’s goal is to ensure that all members of our community have access to the criminal justice system in order to report their victimization and to provide information to the general public so that they can recognize domestic violence when they see it and assist victims.”