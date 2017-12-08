3 new schools created at IPFW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Purdue University Board of Trustees on Friday approved the establishment of three new schools within existing colleges at IPFW.

The new schools come as a result of continuing academic restructuring on campus and in preparation for the pending realignment of IPFW into Purdue University Fort Wayne and Indiana University Fort Wayne, which will take effect July 1, 2018.

“As we look to the future and transition to Purdue Fort Wayne, creating these three new units with the unique designation of ‘schools within colleges’ makes us more attractive to prospective students,” said Carl Drummond, vice chancellor for academic affairs and enrollment management. “By expanding our academic offerings, we can expand our reach with the goals of increasing enrollment and producing more graduates to meet the needs of the northeast Indiana region and beyond.”

In the College of Engineering, Technology, and Computer Science, the department of manufacturing and construction engineering technology (MCET) and the department of computer, electrical, and information technology (CEIT) will be merged to form the School of Polytechnic.

“Having a School of Polytechnic provides a clear difference between us and other universities in the region,” said Manoochehr Zoghi, professor and dean of the college of engineering, technology, and computer science. “It sends the message that we are an institution that engages our students in applied learning, theory, and research that is critical to our future in business and society.”

The College of Visual and Performing Arts will establish a School of Music, thanks in part to a $1 million grant from the English-Bonter-Mitchell Foundation and a $1 million allocation from the state of Indiana as part of the 2017-2019 biennium budget. The school of music will offer new degrees in music technology, commercial music, and music industry studies, in addition to existing programs in music performance, music education, and music therapy; an international performers certificate, and will host national music festivals on campus.

“The new school of music on the Fort Wayne campus will be the first and only one in the history of Purdue,” said John O’Connell, dean of the college of visual and performing arts. “The music program has built a strong foundation including world-class faculty and staff so being able to grow from a department to a school will attract more students nationally and internationally.”

The current College of Education and Public Policy will be renamed the College of Professional Studies and will include the newly created School of Education. The School of Education will consist of the current department of educational studies and department of professional studies.

“We are extremely excited to launch this new School of Education,” said James Burg, associate professor and dean of the College of Education and Public Policy. “With one out of every seven students being an education major, combining the graduate programs in counselor education, educational leadership, and special education with our masters and bachelors programs in teacher education creates something bigger and more visible on campus and highlights our diverse education offerings.”