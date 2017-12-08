12/8 Highlight Zone – First SAC Double Headers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first night of SAC double headers saw North Side win a showdown against rival South Side as Keion Brooks Jr. scored 25 points in North’s 76-52 win over the Archers in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

4A no. 4 North is now 1-0 in the SAC and 4-1 overall. South Side falls to 2-1 overall and 0-1 in the SAC. North Side is set to face 4A no. 1 New Albany and Mr. Basketball front-runner Romeo Langford tomorrow at Southport High School.

At Wayne High School the Generals took down defending SAC champ Snider 73-60. Junior Craig Young led Wayne with 19 points while Kylon Jarreau added 17 and Shaquan Sanders 11. Keondre Brown led Snider with 22 points.

Homestead’s Sam Buck tallied 22 points as the Spartans bested host Bishop Dwenger 53-34. Onye Ezeakudo tallied 16 points for Homestead in the first half alone as the Spartans led 21-9 at the break.

Carroll’s David Ejah tallied 20 points while Reece Swoverland added 12 as the Chargers topped Concordia 73-35. The Cadets were led by Luke Speckhard and Cleevas Craig with 8 points each.

At Mark Schoeff Gymnasium it was Northrop nipping Bishop luers 49-47. Nick Haines, DeAundre Show, and Elijah Fincher each had 8 points to lead the Bruins. Qualen Pettus added 7 points and 6 rebounds while IU track signee Jalen Royal tallied 6 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals.

In a contest played at Grace College it was 1A no. 5 Blackhawk Christian besting a short-handed 1A no. 15 Elkhart Christian team 90-36. ECA had just four regular varsity players available due to injury and had to dress and play a number of JV players. Drake Thompson led Blackhawk with 22 points while Logan Garton and Frank Davidson had 17 each and Caleb Furst added 14.

At Paul Bateman Gymnasium it was Angola besting NECC rival Garrett 37-33.

Down at the Tigers Den it was Bluffton falling to visiting Monroe Central 58-44. Evan Baumgartner led the Tigers with 10 points while Israel Nash led Monroe Central with 21.

In SAC girls action 4A no. 5 Homestead improved to 3-0 in conference with a 71-49 win at Bishop Dwenger. Sylare Starks led the Spartans with 24 points while Sydney Graber added 17, Haley Swing 13, and Rylie Parker 10. Butler signee Ellen Ross led the Saints with 14 points while Olivia Sterba chipped in with 12.

Northrop improved to 9-0 on the season as the Bruins bested Bishop Luers 39-31. Arielle Thatcher led a balanced Northrop team with 12 points. Lydia Reimbold and Kathryn Knapke each had 10 for Luers.

South Side defeated North Side 70-40 behind a balanced Archer attack. Freshman Lamyia Woodson led the Archers with 14 points and 8 rebounds. North Side’s Ja’Shanek Brooks led the Legends with 15 points.

3A no. 7 Concordia edged host Carroll 45-43 at Charger Fieldhouse. Northern Kentucky recruit Carissa Garcia led the Cadets with 18 points while Chanteese Craig added 12. Macy Miller paced the Chargers with 14 points while Indiana Tech recruit Laney Steckler added 11.

At Wayne is was Snider over the host Generals 63-39. Wayne was led by Mya Jackson’s 25 points. The Panthers jumped out to a 24-7 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.

In NE8 play it was Norwell earning a 55-44 win over Columbia City at Donald S. Weeks Gymnasium.

At the Big Blue Pit in Kendallville it was Bellmont topping East Noble 57-45.

In Waterloo Miss Basketball candidate Leigha Brown returned after missing two weeks with an ankle injury but the Nebraska recruit couldn’t led the Barons to a victory as DeKalb fell to visiting Leo 67-50. Sophia Pierce led Leo with 18 points while Brooke Smith added 14.