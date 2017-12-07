USF preps to face familiar foe in Reinhardt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – To earn another national title the Saint Francis football team will have to go through Reinhardt University – again.

Last fall on their way to the championship the Cougars beat Reinhardt in the national semi-finals 42-24 in Waluksa, Georgia.

This time around they will meet in the title game, as top-ranked USF faces no. 2 Reinhardt in the NAIA title game at 6 p.m. December 16 in Daytona Beach. Both teams come with a record of 13-0.

The Cougars are coming off a 43-36 win over Morningside in the semifinals last Saturday at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium. Reinhardt defeated Southern Oregon University 37-34 in double overtime to earn a spot in the title game.

WANE-TV will be in Daytona Beach to cover the Cougars! Andy McDonnell will be live from Florida starting in the 11 p.m. news on Thursday, December 14 as USF looks to make it back-to-back titles.