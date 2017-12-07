Police release photos of armed robbery suspects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Surveillance photos released by the Fort Wayne Police Department Thursday show the two suspects who robbed the OneMain Financial branch on Tuesday. However both men wore black hoodies and black bandanas over their faces so the photos don’t make them very recognizable.

The robbery took place at around 6:40 p.m. when the two entered the business located in the Shoppes of Southtown armed with handguns. The men demanded cash and left after also taking the employees’ cell phones. The phones were found a short time later in the intersection of N. Phoenix Parkway and Southtown Crossing. No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.