Police: Officers shoot 2 suspects in exchange of gunfire

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police say officers shot and injured two suspects in northern Ohio after one fired at police and another pointed a gun at them.

None of the officers were hit in the exchange of gunfire.

Police in Toledo say the shooting happened Wednesday night at a carryout while officers were doing surveillance work related to recent gun violence.

Police say one suspect fired at police and then ran away while another ran and pointed a gun at an officer.

The say officers shot both Richard Morris Jr. and Jayvon Wynne. Their injuries are not life threatening. Both have been charged with felonious assault.

Court records don’t say whether either man has an attorney.

