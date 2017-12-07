New Boys and Girls Club to “transform lives”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A new facility for the Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne was designed to improve the experience of those served, but more importantly, transform the kids into productive members of our community.

“This building is really going to allow us to do some unique things on behalf of our youth,” Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne President and CEO Joe Jordan talked about the project with NewsChannel 15 Thursday.

In a year’s time a parking lot at the intersection of Fairfield Ave. and Pontiac Streetwill be replaced by a 42-thousand square foot facility. The current Boys and Girls Club building is almost ready for demolition, set to begin at the start of 2018.

“We’re excited about the new shiny building, but we’re more excited about what we’ll be able to do to transform lives into productive adults,” Jordan said.

The building will offer space for kids to gather and grow, but there will be a big focus on teenagers. One goal: connecting those teens with community groups to prepare them for the workforce.

“We want to make sure we have these kids exposed to different career opportunities,” Jordan explained.

The location was important in this new plan. The new building will beautify the neighborhood on a key corridor in and out of downtown.

“It’s accessible to our clientele and our donor base,so we were pleased to stay in this location,” Jordan added.

That donor base played a big role. More than $7-million was raised in a capitol campaign, led by Sweetwater’s Chuck Surack.

“What it tells the kids that we’re serving that the community cares about them. To invest this type of dollars to this facility, in their behalf it’s a very good statement for them,” Jordan said graciously.

If all goes to plan, the new building will be up and running in December 2018.