Man convicted in shootings at 2 Indianapolis police offices

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man has been convicted in shootings last year at two Indianapolis police district offices.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry says a jury on Wednesday convicted Damoine Wilcoxson. Charges stemmed from a shooting Oct. 13, 2016, where two officers inside the building were believed to have been targeted, as well as another shooting Oct. 4, 2016.

More than a dozen shots were fired at each office. No one was hurt.

The Associated Press left a message Thursday seeking comment from Wilcoxson’s lawyer.

Wilcoxson was convicted of two counts of attempted murder for the Oct. 13, 2016 shooting and criminal recklessness in the earlier shooting. Sentencing is Dec. 22.

Wilcoxson also is charged with murder in the Sept. 28, 2016, shooting death of 82-year-old John A. Clements of Zionsville.

