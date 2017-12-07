Indiana Legislature’s top GOP woman won’t seek new term

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The highest-ranking Republican woman in the Indiana Legislature has decided to not seek a new term and instead run for a county clerk position next year.

Rep. Kathy Richardson of Noblesville was first elected to the Indiana House in 1992 and has been the House Republican caucus chairwoman since 2000.

Richardson says she will become a candidate for Hamilton County clerk, an office she won election to in the 1980s. Richardson is currently the county election administrator in the clerk’s office.

The current clerk is not seeking re-election, and Richardson says she believes her election law experience can help the fast-growing suburban Indianapolis county navigate anticipated changes in voting processes.

