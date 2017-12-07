House explosion in Huntington injures one person

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Multiple fire departments remain at the scene of a house explosion in the 900 block of Leopold Street in Huntington.

According to a fire chief on the scene, dispatchers received a call at around 6 a.m. and when crews arrived they found the house engulfed in flames. He said a man was taken to a hospital, but he didn’t know the extent of his injuries. It’s not believed anyone else was in the home.

As of 8:15 a.m., an aerial ladder truck was still hosing down hot spots. In addition to emergency responders, a crew from Vectren, a natural gas and electricity provider, was on the scene.

A NewsChannel 15 videographer on the scene said a home next to the one where the explosion took place appears to have minor damage. A neighbor two houses down who was sleeping when the explosion took place said it shook his home and felt “almost like a small earthquake.”

The neighbor said he thought the home was vacant and was being worked on by the owner.